Good Reads: Bible Verses That Talk About Trusting In God And Will Help You Through Difficult Times

When we go through hardships, are feeling discouraged or frustrated we should always trust and turn to God for guidance. According to ibelieve.com, while we experience difficult things in life there are certain verses in the Bible that continue to tell us to trust in God.

Here are some verses that will help you when you need it the most!

Psalm 37:4-6 ESV

Delight yourself in the Lord, and he will give you the desires of your heart. Commit your way to the Lord; trust in him, and he will act. He will bring forth your righteousness as the light, and your justice as the noonday.

Isaiah 41:10 ESV

Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.

Philippians 4:6-7 ESV

Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.

Proverbs 3:5-6 ESV

Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths.

Psalm 28:7 ESV

The Lord is my strength and my shield; in him my heart trusts, and I am helped; my heart exults, and with my song I give thanks to him.

Psalm 112:7 ESV

He is not afraid of bad news; his heart is firm, trusting in the Lord.

Joshua 1:9 ESV

Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be frightened, and do not be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.”

