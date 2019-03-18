Samuel L. Jackson Doesn’t Care If Trump Supporters Won’t See His Films: ‘F*ck I Care?’

Samuel L. Jackson, it appears, could give a rat’s butt if supporters of the orange a-hole in the White House won’t go see his movies.

The always working actor made that point when he did an interview with Esquire, which is available now. In the article, Sam didn’t hold back, let’s put it that way.

“This motherf–ker is like ruining the planet and all kinds of other crazy s–t,” the 70-year-old actor said. “And the people think that’s OK. It’s not f–king OK. And if you’re not saying anything, then you’re complicit.”

See, we told ya. In fact, when asked if he was worried about pissing off Trump voters, Sam the man basically said they can kiss it where the sun don’t shine.

“I know how many motherf–kers hate me. ‘I’m never going to see a Sam Jackson movie again.’ F–k I care? If you never went to another movie I did in my life, I’m not going to lose any money. I already cashed that check. F–k you. Burn up my videotapes. I don’t give a f–k.”

He also went at those who say he shouldn’t speak on politics and that he should “stick to acting.”

“No, motherf–ker. I’m a human being that feels a certain way. And some of this s–t does affect me, because if we don’t have health care … and my relatives get sick, they’re going to call my rich a–,” Jackson continued. “I want them to have health care. I want them to be able to take care of themselves. This is how I feel. And I count to 100 some days before I hit ‘send,’ because I know how that s–t is.”

Jackson, an Academy Award-nominated actor, is known for his iconic performances in films like “Pulp Fiction,” “Jurassic Park,“ “Coach Carter” and “Django Unchained.” He has also appeared in numerous film franchises like “Star Wars,” and “The Incredibles,” while also playing Nick Fury in multiple Marvel superhero films. His latest is the box-office smash “Captain Marvel.”

