CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

Andre Williams, Who Co-Wrote ‘Shake A Tail Feather,’ Dies

Leave a comment

(Facebook)

DETROIT (AP) — Andre Williams, an R&B singer and songwriter who co-wrote “Shake A Tail Feather” and performed across musical genres, has died at 82.

Williams’ manager and musical director, Kenn Goodman, says Williams was recently diagnosed with colon cancer and that he died Sunday at a Chicago nursing home.

Williams moved as a young man from Alabama to Detroit, where he signed with Fortune Records and, later, with Motown Records. His early hits included “Bacon Fat,” ”Jail Bait” and “Shake a Tail Feather,” which Ray Charles sang in “The Blues Brothers.”

Williams also produced the recording of “Mustang Sally” by its composer, “Sir” Mack Rice.

Goodman, a Chicago record label owner who worked with Williams for two decades, says Williams’ musical contributions were “massive” and spanned soul, punk, garage rock and country.

We Love J. Lo, And She’s A Great Performer But Not For The Grammys’ Motown Tribute
16 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

"Shake A Tail Feather" , Andre Williams , Andre Williams death , Motown Records

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close