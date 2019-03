When Instagram and Facebook went down it became obvious that some people are actually addicted to social media. Damon admits that he initially thought his phone company was messing up as usual and checked with others. But when he realized it wasn’t just him he just moved on. Some people acted like the world was coming to an end because the social media sites were down. Damon thinks it’s time to find something better to do.

