DL Hughley Is Trying His Hand At A Late Night Talk Show

DL Hughley has been extremely successful in the world of radio and in stand-up comedy. Now he’s ready to take on something new and has decided to give late night television a try.

He says his new late night talk show will be called, “The DL Hughley Show because they ain’t getting rid of” him. The show will be a visual on his afternoon radio show “with talk show elements” and without the music.

Hughley jokes that his “first guest is the lady that bailed out R. Kelly.” But insists that the show will be entertaining and feature guests who are making headlines. The radio show and TV show will be recorded at the same time giving viewers a chance to see the whole crew including his engineer Kia who he calls his “very favorite lesbian in the whole world.”

The DL Hughley Show airs Monday March 18 at 11 PM ET on TVOne.

