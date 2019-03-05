Inside Her Story: Relationship Expert Tracy McMillan Gives Advice To Women Dealing with Infidelity

Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with relationship expert Tracy McMillan about dealing with infidelity in a relationship. Using the Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson scandal as an example, McMillan provides insight into the intricacies of having a partner who cheats.

She explains, “you’ve got to love yourself more than you love a man. You have to know that you are worthy of having a relationship where your needs are met.”

Check out the full interview above to hear some more gems from McMillan.

