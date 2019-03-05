If You Missed It
HomeIf You Missed It

Inside Her Story: Relationship Expert Tracy McMillan Gives Advice To Women Dealing with Infidelity

Leave a comment

Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with relationship expert Tracy McMillan about dealing with infidelity in a relationship. Using the Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson scandal as an example, McMillan provides insight into the intricacies of having a partner who cheats.

She explains, “you’ve got to love yourself more than you love a man. You have to know that you are worthy of having a relationship where your needs are met.”

Check out the full interview above to hear some more gems from McMillan.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE 

Inside Her Story , Jacque Reid

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close