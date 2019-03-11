Watch ‘SNL’ Hilariously Spoof R. Kelly’s Emotional Interview With Gayle King

SNL wasted no time spoofing R. Kelly’s bizarre interview with Gayle King, as the long running sketch comedy series opened Saturday’s show with Kenan Thompson and Leslie Jones portraying the singer and CBS This Morning co-host.

As transcribed by Yahoo, Jones’ kicked off the interview by asking the R&B star why he decided to conduct an interview while awaiting trial for sexual abuse charges.

“Because people think that I’m some kind of monster. I’m here to remove all the doubt. My lawyer was telling me no, but my ego, my ego, was telling me yes,” Thompson’s Kelly said.

“Look, I made a lot of mistakes in my life. Maybe I can’t read or write or math, but I’m still a person. I put on my pants one sleeve at a time like everybody else.”

Addressing the allegations in the pearl-clutching “Surviving R. Kelly” documentary, the singer said, “You can start a rumor about any celebrity just like that. All you gotta do is push a button on your phone and say ‘R. Kelly did this to me,’ then attach a video of me doing that thing and people will believe you.”

“These people made a six-part documentary about me. Six! That’s almost 10,” Thompson as Kelly complained. “And not one of them said a nice thing about me. They made it seem like I was the devil. I’m not the devil, and even if I was, you can’t think of one nice thing to say about the devil? I can: Nice horns. Gives good advice.”

Kelly even had moments of “Trapped in the Closet”-inspired inner monologues. “It’s 10 o’clock in the morning / And I’m talkin’ to Oprah’s friend / If I can just get through this / Everybody’s gonna love me again,” he sang to himself out loud before realizing the interviewer could also hear him.

Thompson then mocked Kelly’s outburst from the interview: “Guys, think for a minute! Use your brain! Why would I do these things? For 30 years! I gave y’all ‘Trapped in the Closet.’ ‘Feelin’ on Yo Booty.’ ‘Age Ain’t Nothing But a Number.’ And so many other clues! And this is how you repay me?”

Scroll up and watch the hilarious segment via the clip above.

Meanwhile, R. Kelly was released on Saturday from the Chicago jail where he had been held since Wednesday after someone paid the $161,000 he owed in back child support.

