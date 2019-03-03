Entertainment
‘SNL’ Shouts Out The Fantastic Voyage

We don’t know who the writer is for Saturday night’s Saturday Night Live episode, but we’re pretty sure they’re Black. Because not only did the skit, featuring host John Mulaney, accurately depict some inside Black cultural references, it gave a shout out to the Fantastic Voyage.

This Saturday, actor and ‘SNL’ alum Mulaney was the host. In one of his skits, his character Daniel and his Black girlfriend Lisa, played by ‘SNL’ actress Ego Nwodim, are an interracial couple attending her cousin’s wedding. Daniel feels out of place already and even more so when a friend of Lisa’s comes by to say ‘Hello’ and Daniel asks how they know each other.

 “We were both Kappa Alpha Psi, Howard University…,” Daniel says. “We even went on the Tom Joyner Cruise and I saw Sinbad and Anita Baker….!” 

What y’all know about that? Watch the clip below:

So who do you think from the ‘SNL’ cast actually went on the cruise? Or knew about it?

Unfortunately, the 2019 cruise is already sold out. But if you’re interested in 2020, you can still get on the wait list. 

One thought on “‘SNL’ Shouts Out The Fantastic Voyage

  1. Kelli on said:

    Tom CONGRATS on making SNL. After 25 years it’s well deserved. The skit is sooooo funny. Perhaps Sybil or Sherri Shepherd put a bug in someone’s ear that you are retiring this year.

