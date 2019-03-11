Freeda Foreman Reportedly Committed Suicide At 42

We now have more news as to the cause of death of Freeda Foreman, the 42-year-old daughter of famed ex-heavyweight champion George Foreman. Reportedly, it was suicide.

As reported earlier, Freeda Foreman, whose middle name is also George, was found unresponsive in her home by a family member. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that officers were called to her Atascocita, Texas residence around 6:13 p.m. local time on Friday night.

“Atascocita EMS were at the home and determined the woman, Freeda George Foreman, was deceased,” police said. “Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide investigators also responded to the scene. Preliminary indications are that the cause of death is an apparent suicide. A final determination on the cause of death will be made by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.”

Freeda Foreman, like her famous father, was a boxer as well. But, unlike his decades long career, her’s was very short. She started boxing professionally in 2000, and retired the next year with a record of 5-1, according to the Houston Chronicle.

“He flat out doesn’t like it,’ Freeda said in an interview with the NY Times, which took place before her string of fights. “But I do have his love and support. That’s what counts.”

As reported by TMZ, Freeda Foreman is survived by her husband, two daughters, three grandchildren, her parents and 9 siblings.

