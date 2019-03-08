CLOSE
Whoopi Goldberg Asked To Be First Female ‘Doctor Who’

Whoopi Goldberg has rocked “Doctor Who” fans by revealing that years ago she asked the BBC to give her the lead role in the long-running British sci-fi series.

The former comedian and actress said: “The idea of that just so made me happy. But they were like, ‘Um, no.’”

“Doctor Who” has been a staple of British pop culture since it first aired in 1963. The series follows the adventures of a Time Lord called “the Doctor”, a humanoid alien from the planet Gallifrey. The Doctor explores the universe in a time-travelling space ship called the TARDIS and is often accompanied by a number of companions. Thirteen white male actors have starred as the Doctor, with actress Jodie Whittaker becoming first female Time Lord in 2018.

Speaking on former Time Lord David Tennant’s podcast, she noted being a big sci-fi fan and said: “I always felt like science fiction predicted the future.

“Whether it was climate change, hand computers or being able to move around in different dimensions.”

Tennant himself played the Doctor from 2005 to 2010.

Whoopi told the Radio Times in 2017 that she wanted to star in “Doctor Who” and was hoping someone would offer her a cameo.

“I always hope when I come to England the BBC will say, ‘Hey we want you to do something.’ I would love that,” she told The Sun, noting that she’s “still dying to do Doctor Who.”

