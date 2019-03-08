CLOSE
Suspect Arrested In Killing Of Lamar High School Student

A teenager has been charged in the deaths of two young men as well as the shooting of a third person in what Mayor Sylvester Turner, District Attorney Kim Ogg and Police Chief Art Acevedo called an “ongoing gang war.”

Kendrick Johnson, 18, is alleged to be the shooter who killed 18-year-old Delindsey Mack last year near his school, Lamar High School. The other victim was Kenneth Roberson and he was killed in September 2018. Johnson is also charged in a January shooting where a victim was hit in the neck and survived.

“This is what you call teamwork,” Dahlia Mack said while thanking the Houston Police Department. “My team promised they had my back and they showed up.”

“Every life in this city is precious,” said HPD Chief Acevedo.

Mayor Turner said it’s the city’s goal to “remove off the street those who don’t value human life in order to make it safer for everyone else.” Officials say these arrests are part of larger effort to crack down on “cross-generational” gang violence.

