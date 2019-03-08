Jermaine Dupri Becomes Co-Owner Of Slush Naturals Brand

The Slush Naturals Company, Inc., a purveyor of vegan certified, Non-GMO Project Verified, all-natural beverages infused with fruit/vegetable juices and plant essence, is happy to announce that GRAMMY®Award-winning producer, Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, recording artist, TV star and So So Def’s founder, Jermaine Dupri has become a minority shareholder.

“Slush Naturals® proudly creates healthy beverages, said Slush Naturals® founder Avis Prince. “Jermaine is committed to a clean vegan lifestyle and was eager to learn more about the natural beverage industry after falling in love with our products. We connected.”

“After watching Food, Inc., I cleansed for 25 days and never felt better,” said Dupri. “As a result, I became vegan and have continued the lifestyle for 14 years. I realized the incredible opportunity with Slush Naturals® to put a deliciously wholesome, vegan certified drink in every person’s hands. I want the world to have the mental clarity and energy to live their best life, and Slush Naturals® can be a tasty component.” said the living legend.

Slush Naturals® has been a Whole Foods Markets® producer partner for six years. “Customers trust Whole Foods Market to maintain the highest quality, ingredient, and sourcing standards in the entire industry, and our suppliers put in a lot of work and care to help us deliver on that promise,” said Don Clark, Whole Foods Market’s global vice president of procurement, non-perishables. Slush Naturals is proud to be available in Whole Foods’ Southeast Region (AL, GA, MS, NC, SC, TN).

The plant-based line includes four All-Natural. All-Delicious flavors:

CUCUMBER LEMONADE: Hydrating, and oh so refreshing! The perfect blend for a "Zen Moment" any time of the day.

HIBISCUS LEMONADE: Slightly tart and blooming with flavor. Blended with our traditional lemonade, it's the perfect sweet-tart duo.

TRADITIONAL LEMONADE: A perfect blend of nature's goodness. Slightly tangy, and lightly sweetened.

TROPICAL LEMONADE: A bold Caribbean taste. It's a vacation in a bottle! For the more adventurous at heart.

About Slush Naturals®

Avis Prince was a concerned mom facing the familiar parental challenge of reducing her young sons’ consumption of refined sugars, artificial flavors, and colors. Trying to find a tasty, healthy alternative, Avis created Slush Naturals® based on a heavenly vision of beverages with premium ingredients. Slush Naturals® lemonades are 100% natural, vegan, kosher, gluten-free, non-GMO and the perfect transitional beverage for healthier lifestyles. THE BEST FOR YOU FOR LIFE!®

Slush Naturals is available at Whole Foods in the Southeast Region, www.amazon.com and www.slushnaturals.com.

