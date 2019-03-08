CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

Chicago Police Looking For Source Of Leaks In Smollett Case

Leave a comment

(Photo by AP)

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say they are conducting an internal investigation to determine the source of information leaked anonymously to media during the probe into “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett‘s claims he was attacked.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says the investigation began after Smollett was charged with felony disorderly conduct last month. Investigators say Smollett staged a racist, anti-gay attack on himself with two men’s help and made a false police report.

Police say Smollett, who is black and gay, claimed two men hurled slurs and looped a rope around his neck on Jan. 29 in downtown Chicago.

Guglielmi says no alleged leakers have been identified so far. He says no officers or staff members with the department have been disciplined for releasing information about the case.

Out Of The Closet: 24 Gay Black Celebrities
9 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Chicago , Gay , Hate Crime , Jussie Smollett

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close