Dozens Of Chicago Hospital Workers Fired For Viewing Jussie Smollet Records

There may be some workers at a Chicago hospital who were either curious or looking for a monetary come-up off of Jussie Smollett. Those workers, whether they were nosy or trying to secure the bag, are now going to have to find new jobs. CBS Chicago says “dozens” of workers at Chicago’s Northwestern Hospital, where Smollett was taken after his alleged attack, were fired for accessing his medical records.

Via CBS 2 Chicago:

Sources said those workers have been terminated after gaining access to the “Empire” actor’s medical chart. Smollett has since been charged with staging the whole incident.

One of the nurses said it was a misunderstanding, and claimed she never even accessed Smollett’s chart, but she was fired last week and believes many other nurses and staffers were fired for the same reason.

The nurse said she was called in at the end of her shift last Tuesday, fired on the spot and escorted out of the hospital.

She said she wasn’t asked any questions and never had a chance to offer an explanation. She said she never accessed the actor’s chart, but simply scrolled past it when looking for another patient’s name.

She’s appealing, and believes others may have been fired for simply scrolling past the name as well.

Smollett arrived at Northwestern on Jan. 29. He claimed was walking home from a Subway restaurant, in the 300 block of E. Lower North Water Street, around 2 a.m. when two offenders yelled racial and homophobic slurs at him.

Northwestern Hospital would not provide any details on the termination, citing company policy. Smollett, accused of staging the attack to either garner more publicity for his career, or because he was unhappy with his 7-figure salary, is free on bond, but was written out of the last two episodes of the current season of Empire.

