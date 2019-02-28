Jussie Smollett On The Pressure Of Hollywood Fame: ‘I’m About To Break’

(Via Hollywood Reporter/MSN News) – The story, on the Billboard website, appeared in the summer of 2018. It was meant to raise consciousness about a “ubiquitous” problem in the hip-hop community: a widespread lack of awareness about the importance of mental health.

Six up-and-coming artists were invited to discuss how they took care of themselves. Among them was Jussie Smollett, who, in addition to his own fledgling solo musical career, played Jamal Lyon, a singer on the hit Fox series Empire. Smollett stressed the importance of honesty in his own internal struggles.

“I admit that I’m jealous, I admit that I’m insecure and that I’m not good at certain things,” he said. Then, in a comment that didn’t get any attention at the time, Smollett suggested that these pressures might be catching up to him.

“I’m in my 30s and I’m trying my best to learn that I can’t bend anymore,” he said. “I’m about to break.”

Six months later, he may have done just that.

