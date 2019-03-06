Kanye Brings Choir To Adidas For Performance

Kanye West hasn’t gone completely gospel, as far as we know, but that didn’t keep him from delivering the word in song to the folks at Adidas.

On Tuesday, the rapper/producer took over Adidas’ North American headquarters in Portland for a special edition of his Sunday Services he holds in LA.

Here’s what Complex is reporting …

The service seemed to proceed as usual with West accompanied by a live band and full gospel choir helping him re-create some of his greatest hits. The legendary Charlie Wilson even helped him out this time by coming out in the bright red room to perform his section of the popular Yeezus cut “Bound 2.” Fittingly, Yeezy even remixed some of the lyrics to cater to his crowd at the Three Stripes HQ. For example, while performing “Jesus Walks” he switches up his bars to say, “Next time I’m at Adidas everybody screamin’ out.”

BOUND 2 WITH CHARLIE WILSON

📍 ADIDAS NORTH AMERICA pic.twitter.com/gxE1w7m9fr — TeamKanyeDaily (@TeamKanyeDaily) March 5, 2019

If you didn’t know, West began his Sunday Service sessions back in January. In February, he even held a special edition to celebrate the 15th anniversary of his debut album College Dropout. More recently, the performance went viral when “Happy Kanye” was seen smiling from ear-to-ear smashing a drum pad while a sample of Fred Hammond’s “This Is the Day” is blasting through the speakers.

Check out more clips from West’s special Sunday Service below.

KW x @RealFredHammond 🔥 Sunday Service on a Tuesday at adidas. pic.twitter.com/f9wkLaP8zG — TeamKanyeDaily (@TeamKanyeDaily) March 5, 2019

