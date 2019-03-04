Diddy On Not Marrying Kim Porter: “I Played Myself”

If there’s one love Diddy isn’t going to get over, it’s that of Kim Porter.

The mogul posted a photo of the two in embrace on Sunday with a simple caption that read, “SMH.”

But, as Instagram users do, some flooded the comments of the photo to wish Puff well during his tough time. Others jumped in to chastise Diddy for not marrying the mother of three of his children. And Diddy being a smart man, he can even recognize some of his faults. Even he had to respond to a comment saying, “I know. Played myself.” Porter passed away suddenly last November.

Stay strong, Puff! Love’s got you.

PHOTO CREDIT: The Jasmine Brand

