CLOSE
Gossip
HomeGossip

Diddy On Not Marrying Kim Porter: “I Played Myself”

Leave a comment
Diddy

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty

If there’s one love Diddy isn’t going to get over, it’s that of Kim Porter.

The mogul posted a photo of the two in embrace on Sunday with a simple caption that read, “SMH.”

View this post on Instagram

💔 SMH

A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on

But, as Instagram users do, some flooded the comments of the photo to wish Puff well during his tough time. Others jumped in to chastise Diddy for not marrying the mother of three of his children. And Diddy being a smart man, he can even recognize some of his faults. Even he had to respond to a comment saying, “I know. Played myself.” Porter passed away suddenly last November.

Stay strong, Puff! Love’s got you.

PHOTO CREDIT: The Jasmine Brand

Celebs React To The Death Of Kim Porter On Instagram
16 photos

Diddy On Not Marrying Kim Porter: “I Played Myself” was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Diddy , Kim Porter

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close