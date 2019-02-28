The Urban One Honors Is Coming To TV One!

The inaugural URBAN ONE HONORS Awards show is coming to a TV near you!

TV One will air the star-studded Urban One Honors celebration presented by MGM National Harbor tonight at 8pm Eastern/7Pm Central. The show will be hosted by comedian and REACH Media personality D.L. Hughley. This year’s honorees include:

Rapper/Producer, Jermaine Dupri, Living Legend Award

Singer/Actress, Brandy, Cathy Hughes Excellence Award

Fashion Stylist, June Ambrose, Fashion Icon Award

Singer, Teyana Taylor, R&B Impact Award

Media Mogul, Tom Joyner, Lifetime Achievement Award

Check Out The Stars On The Urban One Honors Red Carpet 59 photos Launch gallery Check Out The Stars On The Urban One Honors Red Carpet 1. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 1 of 59 2. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 2 of 59 3. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 3 of 59 4. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 4 of 59 5. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 5 of 59 6. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 6 of 59 7. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 7 of 59 8. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 8 of 59 9. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 9 of 59 10. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 10 of 59 11. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 11 of 59 12. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 12 of 59 13. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 13 of 59 14. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 14 of 59 15. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 15 of 59 16. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 16 of 59 17. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 17 of 59 18. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 18 of 59 19. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 19 of 59 20. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 20 of 59 21. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 21 of 59 22. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 22 of 59 23. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 23 of 59 24. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 24 of 59 25. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 25 of 59 26. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 26 of 59 27. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 27 of 59 28. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 28 of 59 29. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 29 of 59 30. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 30 of 59 31. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 31 of 59 32. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 32 of 59 33. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 33 of 59 34. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 34 of 59 35. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 35 of 59 36. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 36 of 59 37. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 37 of 59 38. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 38 of 59 39. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 39 of 59 40. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 40 of 59 41. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 41 of 59 42. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 42 of 59 43. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 43 of 59 44. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 44 of 59 45. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 45 of 59 46. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 46 of 59 47. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 47 of 59 48. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 48 of 59 49. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 49 of 59 50. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 50 of 59 51. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 51 of 59 52. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 52 of 59 53. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 53 of 59 54. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 54 of 59 55. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 55 of 59 56. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 56 of 59 57. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 57 of 59 58. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 58 of 59 59. Urban One Honors Red Carpet Source:Meji Ayodeji 59 of 59 Skip ad Continue reading Check Out The Stars On The Urban One Honors Red Carpet Check Out The Stars On The Urban One Honors Red Carpet

Gospel Artist, Marvin Sapp, Inspirational Impact Award;

Former NFL Player, Doc Walker, Sports Legend Award

Activist/Columnist Shaun King, Social Change Agent Award

Music Executive, Benny Pough, Record Executive of the Year Award

Congresswoman, Eleanor Holmes Norton, Public Servant Award

Singer, Jade Novah, Viral Sensation

Principal, Dr. Nadia Lopez, Education Maven

Actor, Rotimi, Generation Next Award.

Marvin Sapp, K-Ci of Jodeci and Elle Varner are set to perform, with LA Reid, Da Brat, Bryan Michael Cox, Ray J, Roland Martin, and Q Parker among the presenters.

Representing excellence in the areas of innovative programming, successful business ventures, advanced technology, entertainment, social activism, education, and community service, through diligence and dedication, this inaugural class of honorees has set the bar high whilst being an exemplary catalyst for change and profound models for success.

Make sure you tune in to watch tonight on TV One!

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

The Urban One Honors Is Coming To TV One! was originally published on mymajicdc.com