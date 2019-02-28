The Urban One Honors Is Coming To TV One!

The inaugural URBAN ONE HONORS Awards show is coming to a TV near you!
TV One will air the star-studded Urban One Honors celebration presented by MGM National Harbor tonight at 8pm Eastern/7Pm Central. The show will be hosted by comedian and REACH Media personality D.L. Hughley. This year’s honorees include:
Rapper/Producer, Jermaine Dupri, Living Legend Award
Singer/Actress, Brandy, Cathy Hughes Excellence Award
Fashion Stylist, June Ambrose, Fashion Icon Award
Singer, Teyana Taylor, R&B Impact Award
Media Mogul, Tom Joyner, Lifetime Achievement Award
Gospel Artist, Marvin Sapp, Inspirational Impact Award;
Former NFL Player, Doc Walker, Sports Legend Award
Activist/Columnist Shaun King, Social Change Agent Award
Music Executive, Benny Pough, Record Executive of the Year Award
Congresswoman, Eleanor Holmes Norton, Public Servant Award
Singer, Jade Novah, Viral Sensation
Principal, Dr. Nadia Lopez, Education Maven
Actor, Rotimi, Generation Next Award.
Marvin Sapp, K-Ci of Jodeci and Elle Varner are set to perform, with LA Reid, Da Brat, Bryan Michael Cox, Ray J, Roland Martin, and Q Parker among the presenters.
Representing excellence in the areas of innovative programming, successful business ventures, advanced technology, entertainment, social activism, education, and community service, through diligence and dedication, this inaugural class of honorees has set the bar high whilst being an exemplary catalyst for change and profound models for success.
Make sure you tune in to watch tonight on TV One!
