Delta Kicks Off Long-Term Partnership With Black-Owned Winery

Napa Valley’s first Black-owned winery has kicked off a long-term partnership with Delta Air Lines.

Brown Estate wines was founded in 1996 and is located in the heart of wine country—Napa Valley, California. The company is run by siblings Deneen, David and Coral, and they have partnered with the airline to be featured in the winter menu aboard domestic Delta One flights.

“Partnering with innovative, diverse suppliers from certified small-, minority- and women-owned businesses like Brown Estate is fundamental to Delta’s strategy to keep climbing year-round,” said Heather Ostis, Vice President — Supply Chain Management.

“Seeking employee perspectives and leveraging unique ideas brings us closer to meeting that goal, while creating the highest quality experience for our customers.”

“We are delighted to partner with Delta Air Lines,” said Deneen Brown in a statement “Delta’s all-in commitments to the spirit of inclusion and to their wine program are perfectly aligned with our core values at Brown Estate.”

As reported by Black Enterprise, to kicks things off, Andrea Robinson, Delta’s Master Sommelier, selected two labels from Brown Estate—its 2017 Betelgeuse Sauvignon Blanc and its 2017 Chaos Theory.

The winemaker describes the 2017 Betelgeuse Sauvignon Blanc’s flavor profile on Wine.com as “Tropical fruit notes delight the nose, commingled with subtle citrus, fever grass, and lemon verbena. Night blooming jasmine and honeysuckle are shadowed by stone fruit, lychee, and frankincense. Palate delights with a cascade of vibrant pineapple and luxurious guava, finishing with delicate rosewater and effervescent bergamot.”

The 2017 Chaos Theory was described by Wine Spectator as “A potent blend, with expressive blackberry, tar and grilled anise aromas and concentrated yet polished raspberry and smoky cracked pepper flavors. Zinfandel, Cabernet Sauvignon and Petite Sirah.”

The partnership reflects Delta’s over-20 year commitment to highlighting diverse suppliers.

