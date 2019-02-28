Life & Style
HomeLife & StyleFood & Travel

Delta Kicks Off Long-Term Partnership With Black-Owned Winery

Leave a comment

Napa Valley’s first Black-owned winery has kicked off a long-term partnership with Delta Air Lines.

Brown Estate wines was founded in 1996 and is located in the heart of wine country—Napa Valley, California. The company is run by siblings Deneen, David and Coral, and they have partnered with the airline to be featured in the winter menu aboard domestic Delta One flights.

“Partnering with innovative, diverse suppliers from certified small-, minority- and women-owned businesses like Brown Estate is fundamental to Delta’s strategy to keep climbing year-round,” said Heather Ostis, Vice President — Supply Chain Management.

 

View this post on Instagram

To our fellow winos celebrating Open That Bottle Night, nice work. 😏 For us every day is National Wine Day, and every night is… you guessed it. On some level being in the wine business means being in the business of drinking wine. Not altogether the perfect calling you may imagine, it’s a lot of heavy lifting etc. 😒 We know, #tinyviolin 🎻 That said, yesterday one of our wine club members tagged us in her National Margarita Day pic {bc yes that actually was yesterday 👀} & we’re giving it a repost tonight bc check it 💥she opened a bottle of #brownzin & poured it into a margarita glass💥 FOR THE WIN{E}!!! Dang we love our people 😭 Happy Saturday night y’all… 💪🏾🍷🏆 #brownzin #openthatbottlenight . . 📷 @bgreenindy 💕

A post shared by Brown Estate ✋🏾🍇→🍷🤚🏾 (@brownestate) on

 

“Seeking employee perspectives and leveraging unique ideas brings us closer to meeting that goal, while creating the highest quality experience for our customers.”

“We are delighted to partner with Delta Air Lines,” said Deneen Brown in a statement “Delta’s all-in commitments to the spirit of inclusion and to their wine program are perfectly aligned with our core values at Brown Estate.”

 

As reported by Black Enterprise, to kicks things off, Andrea Robinson, Delta’s Master Sommelier, selected two labels from Brown Estate—its 2017 Betelgeuse Sauvignon Blanc and its 2017 Chaos Theory.

The winemaker describes the 2017 Betelgeuse Sauvignon Blanc’s flavor profile on Wine.com as “Tropical fruit notes delight the nose, commingled with subtle citrus, fever grass, and lemon verbena. Night blooming jasmine and honeysuckle are shadowed by stone fruit, lychee, and frankincense. Palate delights with a cascade of vibrant pineapple and luxurious guava, finishing with delicate rosewater and effervescent bergamot.”

The 2017 Chaos Theory was described by Wine Spectator as “A potent blend, with expressive blackberry, tar and grilled anise aromas and concentrated yet polished raspberry and smoky cracked pepper flavors. Zinfandel, Cabernet Sauvignon and Petite Sirah.”

The partnership reflects Delta’s over-20 year commitment to highlighting diverse suppliers.

 

ttps://www.instagram.com/p/BtehLNglKZC/

 

“Partnering with innovative, diverse suppliers from small-, minority- and women-owned businesses like Brown Estate is fundamental to Delta’s strategy to keep climbing year-round,” said Heather Ostis, vice president — Supply Chain Management. “Seeking employee perspectives and leveraging unique ideas brings us closer to meeting that goal while creating the highest quality experience for our customers.”

PHOTO: Think Stock

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

black owned business , Brown estate , Travel , wine

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (02/02-02/08)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close