CLOSE
Houston
HomeHouston

Texas Teachers Are One Step Closer To Getting A $5,000 Raise

Leave a comment

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text VIP to 71007 to join!

Student practicing maths in the classroom, Cape Town, South Africa

Source: BFG Images / Getty

A bill giving every classroom teacher in the state a raise next year cleared a Texas Senate committee on Monday in a unanimous 15-0 vote.

The bill, which was sponsored by State Sen. Jane Nelson, wouldd give the state’s 321,000 teachers a $5,000 pay raise beginning with the 2019-2020 school year. The bill however does not include a raise for librarians, school counselors or nurses.

Now the bill must pass a full Senate vote before it moves on to the House for a committee debate. If passed, the legislation would cost $1.8 billion a year, according to the Texas State Teachers Association. Average teacher pay in the state of Texas is about $7,300 lower than the national average.

Some teachers have opted for side jobs such as Uber and more in order to keep things going and the raise would be for all full-time teachers, including teachers who work at charter schools. However, some state lawmakers, including Governor Greg Abbot are more in favor of merit pay, rather than across the board raises for all teachers.

RELATED: The Effort To Recruit More Black Teachers Is Picking Up Steam Across The Country

RELATED: Black Woman Saved Elementary School From A Gunman And Here’s How She Feels About Arming Teachers

Texas Teachers Are One Step Closer To Getting A $5,000 Raise was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (02/02-02/08)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close