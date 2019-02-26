Michael Jackson’s Former Maid Renews Child Sex Abuse Claims Against Him

Michael Jackson’s former maid is speaking out once again about the allegations of child abuse against the late singer.

As reported by the NME, Adrian McManus testified at Jackson’s 2005 trail that she saw him touch actor Macaulay Culkin on the cheek while his hand was on Culkin’s derriere. She described a similar scene with two other boys and third incident involving a boy who settled with Jackson in 1994, per CBS News. The outlet also reported that McManus testified in a 1994 deposition that she lied under oath “the whole time” stating “I believe I didn’t tell the truth.”

Jackson was ultimately not found guilty on all 14 charges which had been made against him.

But speaking to 60 Minutes Australia in a program which aired over the weekend, McManus, who worked for Jackson at his Neverland Ranch for four years, dropped more bombshell allegations of sexual misconduct against the King of Pop, who died in 2009.

In the interview, McManus called Jackson “a manipulator” and cliams she alleged she saw Jackson “fondling” young boys at his estate.

“When I would go in the next day, there were little boys’ underwear either on the floor with Michael’s, or they were in the jacuzzi,” McManus alleged, before then claiming that she witnessed the abuse, per nme.com.

“I just saw a lot of fondling, him running his hands in kids’ hair, kissing them,” she added. “I didn’t think it was appropriate because they weren’t his children.”

McManus’ allegations come on the heels of the premiere of the controversial HBO documentary Leaving Neverland, which features testimony from two of Jackson’s alleged victims. Wade Robson and James Safechuck bothsay the music icon abused them when they were children.

Jackson’s estate are now suing HBO for $100 million over the documentary.

Estate attorney Howard Weitzman told Deadline: “HBO could have and should have ensured that Leaving Neverlandwas properly sourced, fact-checked, and a fair and balanced representation.”

The doc is set to air on HBO March 3-4.

We were accused of cherry picking photos to show Jackson in a negative light. We didn't create the photos, we merely grouped them. This is Michael Jackson with actor Emmanual Lewis who was small for his age. He is about 12 in these photos. #LeavingNeverland pic.twitter.com/tHnFDVNoK7 — STOP CHILD ABUSE (@MissInforms) February 25, 2019

