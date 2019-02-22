Inside Her Story: The Black Female Athlete

02.22.19
During Black History month ESPN is taking the time to highlight and share the accomplishments of African American athletes.

Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with A.J Andrews who was the first woman to receive the Rawlings Gold Glove. 

Andrews worked with ESPN on Unapologetic: The Black Female Athlete and she says it highlights some of the things that Black female athletes face “on the rise to success that others do not face.” The documentary dug into the impact of the Black female athlete and features interviews from Misty Copeland, Ibtihaj Muhammad, Allyson Felix and more.

It premiers on Sunday at 10 pm on ESPN.

