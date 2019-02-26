The CIA Weirdly Live Tweets About ‘Black Panther’ During Oscars And Folks Are Concerned

Ryan Coogler’s “Black Panther” made history Sunday night when it became the first Marvel Studios film to win an Oscar.

Costume designer Ruth E. Carter also accomplished yet another milestone in her remarkable career when she became the first Black woman to win the Best Costume Design award for her work on the film, which received a total of seven nominations. Carter was previously nominated for “Amistad” and “Malcolm X.”

“Marvel may have created the first black superhero, but through costume design, we turned him into an African king,” Carter said in her acceptance speech. “It’s been my life’s honor to create costumes. Thank you to the Academy, and thank you for honoring African royalty and the empowered way women can look and lead on screen.”

In #BlackPanther, a unique metal called #vibranium helped the fictional African nation of #Wakanda become the most technologically advanced country on the planet.#ReelvsRealCIA #Oscars Do you think vibranium is: — CIA (@CIA) February 25, 2019

While Black Twitter was live-tweeting and celebrating the Black star power reppin’ and winning at the Oscars Sunday, the CIA got folks riled up when they started tweeting about vibranium, the fictional metal in “Black Panther’s” Wakanda.

As reported by Complex, the tweets were part of a series the spy agency rolled out called Reel vs. Real; meant to highlight the links between movie magic and the real world.

But social media users weren’t feeling it. Check out below some of the reactions to the CIA live-tweeting about Marvel’s “Black Panther” during the Oscars ceremony Sunday night.

One user noted: “as Black Panther wins Academy awards the CIA wants you to know “vibranium isn’t real” bc they even hate to see an imaginary African nation prosper.”

as Black Panther wins Academy awards the CIA wants you to know “vibranium isn’t real” bc they even hate to see an imaginary African nation prosper https://t.co/qckAVflE1r — Zaron Burnett III (@Zaron3) February 25, 2019

The CIA tweeting about Black Panther so they seem relatable. Good thing there isn’t any historical context that makes this weird or anything. https://t.co/Y1LsSGUJ1B — Whitney McIntosh (@WhitneyM02) February 25, 2019