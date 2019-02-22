Mary J. Blige On Her Dating Life: ‘I’m Not Taking Care Of Any More Men’

Mary J. Blige has made it clear that the next man she dates must have more money than her because “ I’m not taking care of any more men,” she said during an interview with DJ Ace on BBC Radio 1Xtra.

The comment came after the singer was asked about the status of her love life. And while the 48-year-old star remained mum about that, she did state that the only man she’s willing to open her heart up for is one that has “more money than me, that’s for sure,” she said.

The reference to “taking care of men” is a dig at her ex husband Kendu Isaacs. As noted by MadameNoire, during their marriage, he was spending her money (about $420,000) on travel expenses that oftentimes involved his mistress (Blige would later find out). She was also paying him $30,000 every month in temporary spousal support following their separation.

Speaking about her life post-divorce, she said: “I’m having a ball. I’m having so much fun. I’m free. Free in my mind. Free in my spirit. Free to be me, to do me and just enjoy my life and have people enjoy it with me.”

“I’m not jaded but I’m very careful right now,” she tells DJ Ace . “I love my freedom. I love being single right now. I’m in a great place. I’m not in a rush!”

According to the MadameNoire report, Blige is rumored to be dating the mystery man she was photographed with while in London for the BAFTA Awards. The site previously reported, the unidentified man “accompanied Blige to the BAFTAs: Vogue x Tiffany Fashion and Film afterparty, traveling there in his bulletproof Mercedes and with his security team.”

Meanwhile, on the acting tip… Ms. Mary plays villain Cha-Cha in the new “The Umbrella Academy” series on Netflix, based on the comic book series of the same name.

“I went all the way for Cha-Cha,” Blige shared with Variety about doing her own stunts for the project. “The stunt work was amazing. I did a lot of my own stunts. I did a lot of my own fights.”

“I was hanging from wires, for real,” she continued. “I was pulling glass out of my face. It was crazy.”

