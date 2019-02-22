Bill Bellamy Says ‘Sometimes The Jokes Write Themselves’

If You Missed It
| 02.22.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Everybody has an opinion about what has happened with Jussie Smollett and Bill Bellamy definitely has something to say.

This whole situation is odd to him, it’s one of those situations when “the jokes write themselves.” First of all it was cold in Chicago, negative 24 degrees to be exact. Nobody is going out in that kind of weather unless they’re going to do something.

On top of that it was 2 am. Where is there a subway or anything that’s open at 2 am? If it’s open it’s “attached to a gas station.”

But, as auntie says “we praying for Jussie.”

Catch Bill Bellamy this weekend at the Addison Improv!

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Bill Bellamy , Chicago , Jussie Smollett

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (02/02-02/08)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close