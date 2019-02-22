Bill Bellamy Says ‘Sometimes The Jokes Write Themselves’

Everybody has an opinion about what has happened with Jussie Smollett and Bill Bellamy definitely has something to say.

This whole situation is odd to him, it’s one of those situations when “the jokes write themselves.” First of all it was cold in Chicago, negative 24 degrees to be exact. Nobody is going out in that kind of weather unless they’re going to do something.

On top of that it was 2 am. Where is there a subway or anything that’s open at 2 am? If it’s open it’s “attached to a gas station.”

But, as auntie says “we praying for Jussie.”

Catch Bill Bellamy this weekend at the Addison Improv!

