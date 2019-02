One of our favorite celebrity couples is heading for divorce, according to multiple reports. Former NBA superstar Alonzo Mourning and his wife of 22 years Tracy Mourning, have apparently separated for months and are moving forward with a divorce. They haven’t made a statement regarding what led to this decision but it seems to be mutual because just last month Alonzo posted about Tracy on his Instagram.

