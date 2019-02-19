CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

Report: Former NBA Star Alonzo Mourning And Wife Tracy To Divorce After 22 Years

Leave a comment

Another celebrity couple is heading for divorce, according to multiple reports. Former NBA superstar Alonzo Mourning, now an executive with the Miami Heat and his wife of 22 years, philanthropist Tracy Mourning, have apparently separated.

Tracy and Alonzo in their college days – Tracy graduated from Howard, Alonzo from Georgetown.

 

The couple, who have been active in Democratic circles, including doing fundraisers for the Obamas, are active in Miami’s philanthropic and social scene. Through his Zo’s Summer and Winter Groove events, he’s given millions to underserved populations in Miami. The Alonzo and Tracy Mourning High Schoo was opened in 2009.

The couple have 3 children, Alonzo III, Myka and Alijah. Neither has yet to comment on the reports.

PHOTO: PR Photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

Alonzo Mourning , Black celebrity couples , Miami Heat , NBA stars , Tracy Mourning

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (02/02-02/08)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close