Report: Former NBA Star Alonzo Mourning And Wife Tracy To Divorce After 22 Years

Another celebrity couple is heading for divorce, according to multiple reports. Former NBA superstar Alonzo Mourning, now an executive with the Miami Heat and his wife of 22 years, philanthropist Tracy Mourning, have apparently separated.

Tracy and Alonzo in their college days – Tracy graduated from Howard, Alonzo from Georgetown.

The couple, who have been active in Democratic circles, including doing fundraisers for the Obamas, are active in Miami’s philanthropic and social scene. Through his Zo’s Summer and Winter Groove events, he’s given millions to underserved populations in Miami. The Alonzo and Tracy Mourning High Schoo was opened in 2009.

The couple have 3 children, Alonzo III, Myka and Alijah. Neither has yet to comment on the reports.

PHOTO: PR Photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: