“When Rodney Perry is promoting something special he has to call Tom Joyner,” so he had to call to tell Tom about his new comedy CD called Survivor.

He recorded the album at the Atlanta comedy theater and it’s purpose is to document his life post stroke. He talks about what he went through and is going through but of course he made it funny.

One of the major changes post stroke is that he can’t be as active on stage as he used to be. That forced him to figure out how to be funny “standing still” and he says it made him a better comedian.

He’s trying to stay healthy to avoid having another stroke because, “everybody that was praying for you on the first stroke they’re kind of gone on the second stroke.”

Survivor is available on all streaming platforms.

