Regina King Stunned Journalist Didn’t Know Who She Was

Regina King has revealed that she had to hold her tongue when a foreign journalist admitted he didn’t have a clue who she was.

The Oscar nominated actress recalled a conversation she had with a member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association ahead of the Golden Globes awards.

The 48-year-old L.A. native has a career that spans over two decades so she was left stunned when the journalist said “So, the other members are telling me I should know who you are.”

“I just let him keep talking, and he said, ‘Yes, and you just were stunning in the movie, just fantastic in the movie. But you’ve been working for a while,” King tells Vanity Fair.

“You’ve done some Tyler Perry films…?’ I said, ‘No, no, I’ve never done a Tyler Perry film’. And it’s just that moment of, like, ‘Man, you could just say that you thought I was great in the movie’. You want to be gracious, but then there’s a part of you that wants to say, ‘We’re not all the same person!’”

King won the Best Supporting Actress Golden Globe last month and she’s the Oscar favorite for Sunday’s ceremony (Feb. 24).

The actress revealed to People Magazine the one question she hopes reporters don’t ask her on the Oscars red carpet: “How does it feel to be here?”

“It’s like, ‘How am I going to answer this in a way that doesn’t sound like I’ve been asked this question 952 time and I am excited about answering this question again?’ It’s really just a one word answer. ‘It feels great!’”

