Russ Parr Morning Show
HomeRuss Parr Morning ShowRuss Parr Show Trending

‘People Magazine’ Names The Most Stylish Stars

Leave a comment

LOS ANGELES (AP) — They are the A-listers who wow on the red carpet.

Ahead of the Academy Awards on Wednesday, People magazine released its list of Hollywood’s most stylish stars.

The magazine calls Lupita Nyong’o a trailblazing beauty and Emma Stone the modern romantic. Nicole Kidman is the elegant icon, Emily Blunt the queen of whimsy and Tracee Ellis Ross is considered avant-garde.

Singer Kacey Musgraves is considered a rule-breaker, Rihanna is a showstopper and Amber Heard is the bombshell.

“Crazy Rich Asians” actress Constance Wu is the fresh face, and the magazine says Julia Roberts has mastered the “less-is-more approach.”

As for men, Timothee Chalamet is considered a trendsetter. Donald Glover’s style is throwback while Jeff Goldblum’s is eccentric. People magazine calls Henry Golding the gentleman.

The magazine is on newsstands Friday.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show On Facebook Too

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (02/02-02/08)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close