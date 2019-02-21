Looking To Advance Your IT Career

Houston
02.21.19
Milestone Technical Institute

Source: MTI / MTI

Milestone Technical Institute provides hands-on training on Microsoft, Cisco, SAP, Primavera, Oracle, CompTIA, Salesforce and other IT certification programs. We help you achieve your educational and career goals.

Whether you are a student or an established professional, Milestone Technical Institute has all the answers for your technical learning needs.

Join hands with us and you can rest assured that everything you learn will be significant, complete and will meet today’s job requirements.

They are a Licensed and Career Computer Training facility based in Houston, Texas, offering short-term courses for your personal and professional development.

​Having been in this field for more than a decade,  their education and training resources provide in-depth learning of the fundamentals of technology and its kind.

Milestone Technical Institute has over the years developed and maintained close working relationships with leading employers and various agencies such as Workforce, Department of Assistive and Rehabilitative Service and Social Security Administration (Ticket to Work Program) to assist individuals seeking training and employment.

Looking To Advance Your IT Career was originally published on theboxhouston.com

