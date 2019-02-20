Will Smith Subpoenaed To Submit Financial Records In Duane Martin’s Fraud Case

Will Smith was hit with a subpoena that forced him to turn over financial records and personal email communications between him and longtime friend Duane Martin.

According to The Blast, the trustee presiding over Martin’s bankruptcy explains in court docs that “Smith has turned over email chains between Smith, his rep, and Martin from 2018, where they discussed the $1.4 million loan that Will and Jada Pinkett Smith provided Duane several years ago to purchase the home in question, which is now the subject of a fraud lawsuit,” the site writes.

A further breakdown of the case states:

The trustee says the most compelling evidence of Martin’s alleged fraud can be seen in the emails between Martin and Smith and his reps. The trustee claims the emails show Martin “continued to put pressure on his friend WS to finance the transaction” while trying to get the loan in 2012. The docs also reveal Martin and Smith even had communications last year over Duane wanting to sell the home.

In early 2018, Duane listed the home for $2,695,000 with the intention of pocketing all of the sales proceeds in excess of the loan given by Will and Jada, meaning he would pocket $1.3 million if sold at asking price.

The trustee says the lease was a sham and Duane and Tisha didn’t make all the payments on the house.

The new revelations are a part of the lawsuit filed back in September, where the trustee in Duane and Tisha Campbell Martin‘s bankruptcy sued Duane due to his belief that he hid assets of $2.6 million under a company named Roxe LLC.

The suit demands that Duane be forced to turn over the home to the bankruptcy estate and used to settle with his creditors.

According to the report, there are no allegations that Will or Jada were involved with the shady dealings or had knowledge of the alleged fraud.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE