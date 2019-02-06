Duane Martin Ignores Tisha Campbell’s Domestic Violence Allegations; Slams Her Parenting Skills

Duane Martin can’t be bothered addressing the abuse allegations leveled against him by his estranged wife Tisha Campbell-Martin, but he did slam her parenting skills in his latest court filing.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Duane goes after the “Martin” star’s skills as a parent — or lack thereof. He says, for example, their kids don’t do their homework when they’re with her. He adds it’s a different story when they’re with him because “I am a graduate of New York University. Schooling was very important to me.” He says Tisha didn’t graduate from any university and has no educational background.

What’s more … it appears Tisha and Duane had previously agreed to hand off custody of their kids at a police station, but Duane now wants that to change because he says it’s not in the best interest of their kids. Duane also wants the courtroom cleared for the next hearing.

As we previously reported, Tisha alleged Duane once punched her in the chest and as recently as December he allegedly “grabbed me by my arm to try to get me in the bedroom.” She claimed to have filed a police report in January about multiple alleged physical altercations.

Meanwhile, according to The Blast, Martin is seeking to establish a custody schedule for the children that would be beneficial to their schooling. He’s concerned that “defamatory articles posted about me in the last few months” could be harmful for the kids should they see such articles. He’s asking the court to restrain Tisha “from causing any future articles to be posted.”

Both sides have a court date set for next week.

