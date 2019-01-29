Tisha Campbell-Martin Claims Duane Martin ‘Emotionally, Mentally And Physically Abused Me’

Tisha Campbell-Martin claims she suffered years of abuse at the hands of her estranged husband, Duane Martin, but says she kept quiet about it in order to protect him and their children.

According to the court docs obtained by The Blast, Duane started physically, emotionally and mentally abusing Tisha at the start of their marriage in 1996. She hit up the court on January 24 to file for a domestic violence restraining order, claiming the most recent abuse happened this past December, when he allegedly “grabbed me by my arm to try to get me in the bedroom,” after claiming their son was sick.

In the affidavit, Tisha alleges, “I had been emotionally, mentally and physically abused. I kept things hidden from my family his family our friends and the public, save a few very close friends and people who may have witnessed, over the past two decades, filing it away in the back of my mind to protect my family, the community and the pubic’s persona of my spouse.”

The ‘Martin” actress now admits she’s “scared,” and says she owes it to her children to speak her truth.

“I can no longer live in fear of retaliation,” she said. “The need to press criminal charges for his acts overshadows the embarrassment of making his crimes against me public through this report.”

Tisha filed a police report on January 12 with LAPD, and claimed Martin attacked her after arguing over money in the past. Tisha told police she “had trouble breathing,” when Martin allegedly pinned her against a wall and put an arm on her throat. It’s unclear when the alleged assault occurred, but it does not appear Duane has been arrested over the allegations.

In another alleged incident, Tisha claims Duane scrutinized her weight by claiming she couldn’t get acting roles. “She’s not Sherri Shepard or Kim Whitley,” Duane allegedly said, adding, “those girls know how to book for fat girls. Tisha can’t compete with them for those roles because she was never a big girl.”

isha says the fight over her weight ended with Duane punching her “with a closed fist” in the chest.

As we previously reported, Tisha and Duane are in the midst of a bitter bankruptcy and divorce and she accuses him of hiding assets and trying to run a smear campaign against her.

Meanwhile, according to The Blast report, the restraining order was granted and Duane must stay 100 yards away from Tisha until their hearing in February. The children were not included in the order.

