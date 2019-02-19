Meghan Markle Makes Secret Trip To New York City For Intimate Baby Shower

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, reportedly made a surprise trip to New York City this weekend as she prepares for the birth of her first child.

The former actress, who is due this spring, is on a personal visit to see friends, including her bestie, stylist Jessica Mulroney. According to ABC News royal contributor Omid Scobie, Meghan left London on Feb. 15 and will be in New York for five nights and staying in a five-star hotel.

“The trip was planned some months ago and, [with an official trip to] Morocco this weekend, is the last available time Meghan can travel before the Baby Sussex is born,” Scobie told “Good Morning America.” “Over the weekend she has been catching up with some of her closest friends, visiting favorite spots in the city and even shopping for baby clothes.”

According to Page Six, Mulroney is hosting an exclusive baby shower for Markle and 15 of her closest friends and family.

The queen’s former press secretary Dickie Arbiter revealed to Us that the Duchess of Sussex “will begin maternity leave from royal duties” ahead of her first child’s arrival in April. He added that she is “full of energy and in good spirits” as she enjoys the “busy work schedule she has at the moment.”

Prince Harry, 34, and Duchess Meghan, 37, married in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England in May 2018.

As Harry and Meghan prepare to have their first child and move to a new home, Frogmore Cottage on the grounds of Windsor Estate, the prince and his brother will split their royal households within weeks, according to the Sunday Times of London.

“It is the end of the ‘Fab Four’ as we know it,” Roya Nikkhah, royal correspondent for the Sunday Times, said of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan. “They aren’t going to have a joint team at Kensington Palace anymore. They are going to be going their separate ways.”

She added, “You have William and Kate who are one day to be king and queen and increasingly the work they are starting to do and will be doing more of is more about the future king, future queen consort,” Nikkhah said. “Harry and Meghan have a much more of a blank canvas with their roles going forward.”

“They don’t have that kind of responsibility,” she explained. “They seem to be forging a different kind of path.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s office will remain based at Kensington Palace, the palace said in a statement last November, per GMA.

The couple are scheduled to travel to Morocco this weekend for an official visit on behalf of the British government.

