George Clooney Defends Meghan Markle, Says She’s ‘Vilified’ By Press Like Princess Diana

George Clooney has come to the defense of new royal Meghan Markle, claiming she is being “vilified and chased” in the same way Princess Diana was in the 1990s.

The Hollywood icon is reportedly a close friend of the Duchess of Sussex and was a guest at her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018. Speaking to Australian magazine Who, Clooney noted the consequences of the media scrutiny of the former actress.

“I do want to say, they’re just chasing Meghan Markle everywhere,” he said. “She’s a woman who is seven months pregnant and she has been pursued and vilified and chased in the same way that Diana was, and it’s history repeating itself. We’ve seen how that ends.”

Diana died in a car crash in a Paris tunnel in 1997 while being chased by paparazzi on motorcycles.

Markle was initially praised for bringing a bit of color and culture to the “stale” and “outdated” British royal family. But once she married her prince charming, the media turned on her and has become increasingly critical.

Last week one paper published a personal letter allegedly written by Markle to her estranged father in which she begged him to “stop lying….stop exploiting my relationship with my husband.”

Clooney has slammed this invasion of her privacy.

“I can’t tell you how frustrating that is, just seeing them broadcast a letter from a daughter to a father, she’s getting a raw deal there and I think it’s irresponsible and I’m surprised by that,” he said.

Meanwhile, one CNN contributor has noted that “the problem isn’t Meghan Markle. It’s the British monarchy.”

Kate Maltby writes “As Britain awaits the birth of Meghan’s first child with Prince Harry, it seems clear that the reality of a royal child with a black grandmother has brought to the fore prejudices that were more generally veiled around the announcement of her marriage.”

Most recently, Markle’s closest supporters spoke anonymously to People magazine about the “global bullying” the Duchess is receiving.

Meanwhile, a Washington Post article this week breaks down the racially-charged hate for the first biracial woman to marry into the House of Windsor, per CNN.

