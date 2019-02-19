Get Tested: Harris County Leads Texas In Number Of STDs

It’s not a statistic to be proud of in the least.

The annual Texas STD Surveillance Report published by the Texas Department of State Health Services concluded that that there are close to 38,000 active STD cats throughout Harris County.

The data is from the 2017 report as the 2018 report has not been made available yet and it only tracks the following sexually transmitted diseases (STDs): chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis.

While Harris County had the most cases, Dallas County (Dallas) came in second with about 28,500 cases. Bexar County (Austin) may be the fourth biggest county population-wise but it ranks third by STD cases with close to 18,000 according to the Surveillance Report.

Fort Bend County clocks in at 10th with 3,713 cases.

