John Legend Executive Produced A Documentary Called ‘United Skates’

If You Missed It
| 02.18.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

John Legend is literally always busy, he’s on The Voice, he has new music and a documentary premiering on HBO tonight.

The film is called “United Skates” and it explores “Black skating culture” which is unfortunately disappearing.  The film discusses “how important it was for new artists to be able to play” at the rinks, especially in hip-hop. Artists like NWA and Queen Latifah had some of their first gigs at skating rinks.

Legend says he would love to be able to show his kids Skate culture because he enjoyed it so much as a child. He and his family and friends would skate at spot called “United Skates Of America” in Springfield, Ohio. He admits that he “wasn’t that great” but he would go to “try to flirt with girls” and “have fun.”

The documentary premiers tonight on HBO.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

John Legend , skating , United Skates

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (02/02-02/08)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close