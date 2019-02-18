John Legend Executive Produced A Documentary Called ‘United Skates’

John Legend is literally always busy, he’s on The Voice, he has new music and a documentary premiering on HBO tonight.

The film is called “United Skates” and it explores “Black skating culture” which is unfortunately disappearing. The film discusses “how important it was for new artists to be able to play” at the rinks, especially in hip-hop. Artists like NWA and Queen Latifah had some of their first gigs at skating rinks.

Legend says he would love to be able to show his kids Skate culture because he enjoyed it so much as a child. He and his family and friends would skate at spot called “United Skates Of America” in Springfield, Ohio. He admits that he “wasn’t that great” but he would go to “try to flirt with girls” and “have fun.”

The documentary premiers tonight on HBO.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: