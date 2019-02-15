John Legend Releases His First Single Of 2019 And It’s Powerful [VIDEO]

John Legend’s first release of 2019 takes us to church. In his powerful new single called “Preach,” he addresses what’s wrong with the society we live in today, his faith & wanting people to put action behind their words to make change.

“I grew up in the church and one of the things we talked about was loving our neighbors as we love ourselves,” Legend said in a recent Instagram video promoting the new song. “My preacher told me that our neighbor wasn’t just the person that lives next door to you but other people whom you might not even know.”

