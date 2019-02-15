Russ Parr Morning Show
#RussRant: Jussie Smollett Attack

There has been a lot of discussion surrounding the alleged attack on Empire actor Jussie Smollett. There are people who support and believe his story 100% and there are people that think he made the whole thing up.There are also people who find his story a little sketchy and hard to believe but they’re too afraid to share their opinions. People may be holding back their thoughts because they’re afraid of backlash from the LGBT community and also the Black community. And if he did make this story up his career is over and he has taken advantage of the whole LGBT community to make a point.

