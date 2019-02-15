9-Year-Old Student Being Bullied Leaves Suicide Note For Teacher: ‘God, Just Take Me’ [VIDEO]

Over the past couple of months we’ve heard heartbreaking stories about students committing suicide after being bullied by others at school. Jack Wilson, was diagnosed with an anxiety disorder and according to reports on Crime Online, children made fun of him calling him “crazy” or “weird.”

His mother, Kristy Sturgess said,”There’s always been kids who had decided Jack was an easy target because of his reactions. They would say things, call him names, tell him he was crazy.”

At the age of 9, the bullying became worse and he was physically attacked multiple times. One time Jack was beaten up for nearly 10 minutes and Jack didn’t want to endure the pain anymore.

His mother said, “Jack was physically hit and kicked in the playground for nearly 10 minutes, and was stabbed with a plastic fork in the back.”

After that he put a letter on his teacher’s desk saying, “I don’t want to be alive. God, just take me.”

Devastated about what her child was going through his mother found a way to turn his pain into a project. Jack’s an artist and has always loved drawing.

He’s currently making artwork for t-shirts and sells them online. Jack donates half of the profits to Kids Helpline, which is a non-profit organization that helps counsel children. To learn more about what Jack is doing check out his Facebook video below and we will continue to keep this young as well as others dealing with bullying in our prayers.

