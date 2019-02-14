Weird crimes in Houston come and go but this may take the case. A resident in the ritzy neighborhood of Southgate was arrested Thursday after investigators say the suspect was posting on an Internet forum searching for bestiality.

The suspect asked an undercover officer to have sex with his dogs, according to HPD. The man’s identity has not been released but he was arrested at his home and charged with mistreatment and/or neglect of animals.

His three dogs were taken as evidence and turned over to BARC.

RELATED WEIRD CRIMES: Houston Man Broke Into A Home And Took A Bath

RELATED: Houston Man Claims Jail Employees Choked Him For Smiling In A Mug Shot

RELATED: Houston Man Charged With Murdering 3-Year-Son Over Potty Training Accident

Houston Man Arrested In Bizarre Bestiality Case was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Black America Web: