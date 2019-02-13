News
Man Accused Of Killing Pregnant Woman

A man accused of fatally shooting a pregnant woman and injuring two others was reportedly arrested in Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.

WSOC reports that deputies were called to a home and that’s where they found the victim dead.

Another woman found at the scene was reportedly taken to Piedmont Medical Center to treat her gunshot wound. Her condition is unknown.

No identities have been released.

According to reports 35-year-old Marquise Heath was seen fleeing the scene and he was later arrested.

According to WSOC, just weeks ago the deceased victim told deputies Heath had beaten her. She reportedly said she was staying at a battered women’s shelter but left and came home because he had threatened her family if she didn’t come back.

Heath was reportedly arrested on a domestic violence charge in January.

Deputies have not released his charges; however, he was wanted on murder and two counts of attempted murder.

