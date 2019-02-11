TOWSON, Md. (AP) — It’s almost Valentine’s Day, and at Towson University in Maryland a mother has been trying so hard to find a date for her son that police are concerned.
The Baltimore Sun reports that a woman in her 50s wearing a multicolored scarf approached students in two campus buildings last week, showing them a picture on her cellphone and asking if they would date her son.
After receiving multiple complaints from the mother’s picks, campus police issued an “incident advisory” that included a link to pictures of the woman so that she might be identified. Chief Charles Herring said her reported behavior “may cause concern.”
University officials say the woman isn’t being sought for a criminal investigation, but they do want the third-party propositioning to stop.
4 thoughts on “Mom Scouts Date For Son On Towson University University Campus”
I bet lots of young people think they are dating when they TEXT someone, or when they hit someone up on twitter, Instagram, etc.. SMDH! LOL
His mom is probably doing it because generally speaking the dating game (actually the lack of a dating game) has changed. So many young women say they have never been asked out by a male student, nor co-worker, and most certainly never even been kissed (WOW lots of young people are missing out on so much fun!!). It’s a shame so many beautiful, highly educated black women can’t find a date, much less someone to marry them. To be fair part of the reason is finances in that most guys can’t afford it. What ever happened to dating dutch?
We is a shiggidy people
I think that’s CREEPY for any mother and if the date goes well does Mom plan to ask for a second date. Who wants to date a boy that can’t ask a girl for what he want. NOT !