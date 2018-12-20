47-year-old Clarence Shipley Jr. was exonerated and released on Tuesday after spending nearly three decades in prison for a murder he didn’t commit.
WBAL, reports, Shipley was wrongly sent to prison 27 years ago for the 1991 death of 29-year-old Kevin Smith based on false witness testimony.
Years ago Shipley’s family and friends hired a retired detective to review the case. The detective uncovered a number of mistakes, and new witnesses have reportedly identified the killer as a man who died in 2005.
Shipley is the fourth man exonerated through the work of innocence nonprofit projects headed by Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, the University of Baltimore and George Washington University.
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
&pubUrl=[PAGE_URL_ENCODED]&x=[WIDTH]&y=[HEIGHT]&vp_content=plembeddf3ixunshlvk&vp_template=3854" ]
4 thoughts on “Maryland Man Freed After Spending 27 Years In Prison For A Murder He Didn’t Commit”
No compensation can make up for almost three decades held in a cage for something you didn’t do. This racist system is good at putting black people away. Remember Allen Iverson? Even when the video showed him leaving a bowling alley skirmish as a teenager, they gave that boy 15 years in prison. Thanks to Gov Wilder (clemency) and Tom Brokaw (advocate), he was given his life back. It’s the racists that herd over the system that need an overhaul. Modern form of slavery. It is my passion to root out government misconduct, false confessions, inadequate defense, ect. There is more than the average person realizes. Don’t trust the people in the system or system. Tell your kids to turn on the camera and always ask for an attorney. You still might get arrested, but you have a starting point for which a competent attorney can assist you. Just because the gang in blue says something happened, doesn’t mean it happened. The gang in blue are liars and some of them will sell you out like Judas.
Sure there are many more like him – another one was just released in the state of Kansas
It’s not FAIR, but I’m glad this man is out of prison. I can assure him GOD has the last word.
maryland man My last month paycheck was for 11000 dollars… All i did was simple online work from comfort at home for 3-4 hours/day that I got from this agency I discovered over the internet and they paid me for it 95 bucks every hour…
Try it yourself .. See More