Kristoff St. John’s Fans ‘Very Disappointed’ Over ‘Young And The Restless’ Tribute [Video]

”The Young and the Restless” paid tribute to longtime cast member Kristoff St. John Friday in a segment that left many viewers feeling a tad bit offended because it was too short.

St. John was pronounced dead at a home in Woodland Hills on Feb. 3 at age 52. His cause of death has been deferred “pending additional investigation” after an autopsy was completed Monday, according to the coroner’s official website via USA Today. Police suspect he may have died after an alcohol overdose.

Friday’s tribute included footage of St. John speaking about being part of the “family” of the long-running soap. He played Neil Winters on “The Young and the Restless” since 1991.

#YR I thought this was a #KristoffStJohn tribute episode… Or did I miss it….😒😒😒 — Siyabulela Mashiyi (@26_mashiyi) February 8, 2019

“It feels like a real accomplishment,” St. John said. “I’ve been a part of something that will somehow be in a time capsule… and I’m part of that? Yeah, I’m one of the brothas on ‘The Young and the Restless,’ I’m one of the sons. I’m one of the family members. I was there. Yeah, man, Neil Winters was an integral part.”