Harris County Judge Cassandra Hollemon Passes Away Weeks After Being Sworn In

Judge Cassandra Hollemon one of the 19 black female judges who were elected to serve in Harris County in November has passed away. She had just won the Harris County Criminal Court at Law Texas No. 12 bench.

Hollemon was 57.

Judge Darrell Jordan confirmed her death, citing “health issues” but did not elaborate on the exact cause of death.

“We have lost a promising judge, who had plenty of life experience, and had just realized her dream,” said Harris County District Attorney’s Office Chief of Staff Vivian King, who’d known the judge for years. “She was dedicated to using her new position on the bench to protecting crime victims and ensuring all defendants are treated fairly.”

The Harris County Criminal Lawyers Association took to Twitter to honor Hollemon.

“We are saddened to hear of this sudden loss,” the group tweeted, “and send our deepest condolences to Judge Hollemon’s family and friends.”

