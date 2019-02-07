RussRant: Blackface Is Never Okay

It seems like people just can’t grasp the idea that Blackface is offensive and never okay. For those who don’t understand Russ breaks down why it’s so offensive. Back in the day there were Minstrel shows that traveled with white actors wearing blackface and acting foolish. That’s where it comes from and that’s why Black people are so offended by it.

