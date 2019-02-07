DL Hughley Show
HomeDL Hughley ShowDL Hughley Show Audio

Jazzy Report: This May Be The Strangest Thing To Happen In A Store

Leave a comment

A man in Alabama was arrested after doing what could very easily be called the strangest thing that has ever happened in a store. He walked in and went to the condom section where he began talking to himself. After a little while he dropped his pants and began to try on all of the different types of condoms. When police arrived he began yelling that he couldn’t figure out which ones were the best kind.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

condoms , Crazy News , Jazzy Report

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (01/19-01/25)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close