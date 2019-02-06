Star Jones’ Ex-Husband Al Reynolds Suing Magic Johnson’s Company For $5M

Star Jones’ ex-husband Al Reynolds has hit Magic Johnson and his business partners with a $5 million lawsuit alleging breach of contract over a deal with the NYPD.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, Reynolds alleged that he made a deal back in September with Johnson and his partners Aaron Walton and Cory Isaacson — founders of Walton/Isaacson advertising and marketing agency — that if he helped them secure a contract with the New York Police Department, Reynolds would receive a three percent commission on the deal.

Reynolds claims that at the time, the NYPD was looking to hire a consultant to help them with a campaign to increase their minority recruitment. As such, he was able to secure a $54 million deal. But Reynolds says the agency refused to honor its agreement to compensate him — and now he wants $5 million.

Walton/Isaacson denied his allegations in their own court filings back in November, and asked the court to dismiss the suit and award them attorney’s fees, the report states.

Walton is set to be deposed on Wednesday. Johnson is also expected to be questioned.

In related news, Al Reynolds, who declared himself “not gay” back in 2008, came out as bisexual in 2017.

He made the not so starting revelation during an interview with Radar.

Said Reynolds in the interview:

Ever since I have been in the public eye, people have been speculating on my sexuality. And ‘speculating’ is a kind word for how it actually played out. With anger and disdain, people have been calling me out as gay, closeted, a sham and even nastier; much nastier.

I have come to a point in my life where I am ready to discuss my truth. I wasn’t ready to do this then — I wasn’t even ready to think about it, let alone process it. To understand my journey and how I got to this point, you need to understand a little about me.

I am the youngest of six children in a Southern Baptist family. We grew up in a three-bedroom mobile home in Horsepasture, Virginia. We were deeply religious; when we weren’t in church we were in school or an after-school activity. My life was filled with vacation bible school, missionary meetings, Sunday school, choir practice and youth ministry.

Life was not nuanced or frivolous, nor did it allow any time for introspection. It was clear and proscribed, black and white, angels or sinners. And people who were intimate with others of their own gender were the worst of all with no chance of redemption, or the glorious afterlife that I was taught awaited us all.

As a black man, that message and the hate and homophobia were multiplied to the nth degree. I saw no path out that would resolve my personal feelings with my deeply held and ingrained religious beliefs.

